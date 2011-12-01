MadeByStudioJQ

Brochure landed - Icons for a Veterinary college brochure

Today was the day that the 10,000 print run landed!
Very nervous, but once opened up I was very happy :)

I was loving the high gloss UV on the uncoated stock and all colours came out as planned!

1 happy designer and 1 very happy client:)

Sorry about the quality of the photo, its a snapshot, much better photography to follow:)

Phewwwwwwwwwwwww

Posted on Dec 1, 2011
