Sean Heisler

Village Community Church

Sean Heisler
Sean Heisler
Hire Me
  • Save
Village Community Church logo logotype identity simple minimal modern fun town village church cross
Download color palette

Old one from the archives.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 1, 2011
Sean Heisler
Sean Heisler
Brand design & illustration.
Hire Me

More by Sean Heisler

View profile
    • Like