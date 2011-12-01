Faheema Patel

World Aids Day | Get To Zero

World Aids Day | Get To Zero icons vector design graphic design world aids day hivaids hiv aids conceptual pattern
Today is World Aids Day, so I have decided to create a piece in contribution to raise awareness for HIV/Aids.

Find the full project on my website.

