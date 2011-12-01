AG Fabrega

Dia de los Muertos!

AG Fabrega
AG Fabrega
Hire Me
  • Save
Dia de los Muertos! illustration skull type handdrawn
Download color palette

Needed a break from design tedium, whipped this bad boy out to get the juices flowing. I wish my full-time job was drawing things...

View all tags
Posted on Dec 1, 2011
AG Fabrega
AG Fabrega
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by AG Fabrega

View profile
    • Like