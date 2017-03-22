Alejandro Ramirez
Aerolab

Chitchat

Alejandro Ramirez
Aerolab
Alejandro Ramirez for Aerolab
Hire Us
  • Save
Chitchat editorial geometric art meme pepe code icon illustration design character robots robot
Chitchat editorial geometric art meme pepe code icon illustration design character robots robot
Chitchat editorial geometric art meme pepe code icon illustration design character robots robot
Download color palette
  1. y-we-rite.png
  2. draft.png
  3. ywerite.png

These encouragingly talking characters are the cover for a new Medium article, which you can read here 👀

Also, you can check the full size cover and sketches attached n_n.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 22, 2017
Aerolab
Aerolab
Here´s some Aeromagic for ya´
Hire Us

More by Aerolab

View profile
    • Like