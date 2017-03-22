Kris de Jong

Usp icons for auction website

Kris de Jong
Kris de Jong
  • Save
Usp icons for auction website simple gradient auction icons
Usp icons for auction website simple gradient auction icons
Download color palette
  1. icons.jpg
  2. icons.jpg

Working on a new cases page, to highlight some successful auctions. Icons designed in Sketch :)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 22, 2017
Kris de Jong
Kris de Jong

More by Kris de Jong

View profile
    • Like