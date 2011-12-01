🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Here's a low-effort select box I made. The dropdown list scrolls against the grain, so you don't have to move your cursor as far. Based off of our Custom Select Box jQuery plugin. Check it out live here.
Works in Safari, Chrome, and Firefox (latest versions for sure). Haven't perfected it yet for IE. :)
Edit: Does not /yet/ work on Mobile Webkit. It will soon, though.
Edit to the Edit: Keyboard control doesn't work yet earlier... on the list!