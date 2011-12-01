Colleen Leh

Chartpeek

Colleen Leh
Colleen Leh
  • Save
Chartpeek number blue green pie charts
Download color palette

Working on a promo for a printed piece. This is geared toward parents of teens who are entering or in a drivers training program.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 1, 2011
Colleen Leh
Colleen Leh

More by Colleen Leh

View profile
    • Like