Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

Cloud Logo Mark

Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Hire Me
  • Save
Cloud Logo Mark line linear logo cloud multicolor colorful data application archive
Download color palette

Working on another cloud-themed logo for a client. This time I decided to have some fun and create something completely different. Thanks for looking!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 1, 2011
Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Logo designer. Author of +800 logos worldwide. Let's work!
Hire Me

More by Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

View profile
    • Like