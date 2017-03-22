Oyhso Xmas Pack

Hair ribbon packaging design, FW2015 “Après Ski” campaign introductory pieceby Oysho Brand. The Project objective was to think and create a gift with the aim of surprising the main fashion directors working for the top sales magazines in Europe.

Wood, as the packaging main character, tries to give the warm touch to the gift, as it’s an object that represents a cold winter day. With the die an interaction of materials and colours is achieved, making the receiver able to see, in a subtle way, what’s inside the box.

Limited edition of 100 units.