Jeremy Anderson

Going Nuts

Jeremy Anderson
Jeremy Anderson
  • Save
Going Nuts
Download color palette

Absolutely lovely. The only thing I might suggest, and this is really getting picky, would be to darken the the shadow under the shell a bit. It feels a little like it's floating to me, which seems to detract from the energy you get from the light bursting through. Just a thought. Really great job.

E52e6c839466befbb091b7a649163840
Rebound of
Going nuts!
By Veerle Pieters
Posted on Jul 8, 2010
Jeremy Anderson
Jeremy Anderson

More by Jeremy Anderson

View profile
    • Like