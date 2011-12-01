Wes O'Haire

Good ol' graphs

Wes O'Haire
Wes O'Haire
  • Save
Good ol' graphs graph chart ultramagnetic gotham
Download color palette

Workin on some more styling for an upcoming redesign. Gotta love charts and graphs.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 1, 2011
Wes O'Haire
Wes O'Haire

More by Wes O'Haire

View profile
    • Like