Erfan

Logofolio 2006-2016

Erfan
Erfan
Hire Me
  • Save
Logofolio 2006-2016 mark design branding portfolio logofolio update color flat brand logo
Logofolio 2006-2016 mark design branding portfolio logofolio update color flat brand logo
Download color palette
  1. artboard_2.png
  2. logofolio.png

See the full case study on Behance

_

Press L for LOVE
_

And find me on Behance & Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Mar 22, 2017
Erfan
Erfan
German UX Director with 10+ years in Product & Branding
Hire Me

More by Erfan

View profile
    • Like