Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jason Hawkins

An Acquired Taste

Jason Hawkins
Jason Hawkins
  • Save
An Acquired Taste final cut pro editing
Download color palette

You don't have to be an editor to appreciate how absolutely atrocious the Final Cut Pro interface is.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2009
Jason Hawkins
Jason Hawkins

More by Jason Hawkins

View profile
    • Like