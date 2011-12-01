Daniel Matarazzo

Sublime Text 2 Icon

Daniel Matarazzo
Daniel Matarazzo
  • Save
Sublime Text 2 Icon sublime icon
Download color palette

Inspired equally by the dreadful ST2 default icon and Lindsay Mindler's brilliant replacement. I wanted an icon that recalled the original and reduced better in my dock.

https://github.com/dmatarazzo/Sublime-Text-2-Icon

E7da6c78d759023b562062cb9c98dd65
Rebound of
Sublime Text 2 Icon
By Lindsay Mindler
View all tags
Posted on Dec 1, 2011
Daniel Matarazzo
Daniel Matarazzo

More by Daniel Matarazzo

View profile
    • Like