Pittsburgh Craft Beer Week Logo Two

Pittsburgh Craft Beer Week Logo Two logo brand pittsburgh beer design color
Pittsburgh Craft Beer Week is a week event being held in May, I believe, & they needed a logo. I had total freedom with creativity. Version Two.

Posted on Dec 1, 2011
