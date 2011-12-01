iDemonix

Country Gifts - Header

iDemonix
iDemonix
  • Save
Country Gifts - Header gift shop header stitching sewing hatch boutique ecommerce
Download color palette

I have a big problem with my own design technique, if I don't consider what I've made perfect within 10 minutes, I end up starting over. I'm not sure if I like where I'm going with this as I'm still a new designer and I'm by far my harshest critic.

Any thoughts? Also, this is my first attempt at the sewing effect and i'm not sure if it looks good or shit.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 1, 2011
iDemonix
iDemonix

More by iDemonix

View profile
    • Like