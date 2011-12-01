Nick Plante

GemStats.org

GemStats.org mini-site survey
This is from a quick weekend project we did awhile back, collecting data from the Ruby and Rails communities (we later published data on Twitter). The design was done in an afternoon. I liked the background texture / damask used here. But still feel like the form layout could be a lot better.

Posted on Dec 1, 2011
