Paul Armstrong

Untitled 2

Paul Armstrong
Paul Armstrong
  • Save
Untitled 2 moon sky stars clouds
Download color palette

Still tweaking the night clouds a bit. I think they need to be a little less transparent.

F25d1728472c9e80f61484f1bee711e7
Rebound of
Waning Crescent
By Paul Armstrong
View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2010
Paul Armstrong
Paul Armstrong

More by Paul Armstrong

View profile
    • Like