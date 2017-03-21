Manoel Andreis Fernandes

Sign Up form - Daily UI - #002

Manoel Andreis Fernandes
Manoel Andreis Fernandes
Hire Me
  • Save
Sign Up form - Daily UI - #002 dailyui checkout ux ui
Sign Up form - Daily UI - #002 dailyui checkout ux ui
Download color palette
  1. 002---checkout---800x600.png
  2. 002---checkout.png

I moved to Lisbon and had to stop the Daily challenge and now I'm back at it.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 21, 2017
Manoel Andreis Fernandes
Manoel Andreis Fernandes
UX/UI Designer
Hire Me

More by Manoel Andreis Fernandes

View profile
    • Like