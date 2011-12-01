Adam Grason

End War: Round 1

End War: Round 1 handdrawn grey gold sevenly shirt apparel type
Working on a new project with Sevenly. Here is the first round of the design I plan on re working parts of it but I am pretty happy with the loose style on this one.

Posted on Dec 1, 2011
Creator Of Joy Through Design
