Knyle Style

Knyle Style
Been thinking a lot lately about CSS documentation and styleguides. Managed to build a documentation parser last night that automatically generates a styleguide section, including pseudo states like :hover and :disabled. Pretty happy with it so far.

Posted on Dec 1, 2011
