E.G. Hanson

Hockey Jersey Logo

E.G. Hanson
E.G. Hanson
  • Save
Hockey Jersey Logo hockey logo type 3d
Download color palette

Still working with colors and such, but am excited about how the type turned out.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 1, 2011
E.G. Hanson
E.G. Hanson

More by E.G. Hanson

View profile
    • Like