strawberryluna

Belle Sebastian 2012 Wall Calendar

strawberryluna
strawberryluna
  • Save
Belle Sebastian 2012 Wall Calendar belle and sebastian calendar 2012 illustration design typography plaid scotland glasgow music band birds wire birds on a wire red orange white black strawberryluna
Download color palette

2012 Wall Calendar, in an A2 litho poster format for the Belle & Sebastian.

We love, like in a serious hardcore way, Belle & Sebastian. They are Allison's favorite band ever, and Craig's second favorite, just barely eclipsed by Morrissey. Fair enough.

More info at the band's web store here:
http://www.belleandsebastianshop.com/product/2012_poster_calendar/

strawberryluna
strawberryluna

More by strawberryluna

View profile
    • Like