Belle Sebastian 2012 Wall Calendar

2012 Wall Calendar, in an A2 litho poster format for the Belle & Sebastian.



We love, like in a serious hardcore way, Belle & Sebastian. They are Allison's favorite band ever, and Craig's second favorite, just barely eclipsed by Morrissey. Fair enough.

More info at the band's web store here:

http://www.belleandsebastianshop.com/product/2012_poster_calendar/