Blog @ Manik Rathee .com

Redesigned my blog with an extremely minimalistic feel. Of course, it is responsive.

It was a 3 hour project and only my second time implementing a wordpress blog from scratch. Still a WIP though - I intend to add a bit more functionality over the coming weeks.

Live@ http://blog.manikrathee.com

Posted on Dec 1, 2011
