Cover Art

Jonathan Ogden
Cover Art cd cover art song music fun futura
Just some quick cover art I bashed together for a song I wrote last week called 'Dalet'. You can check out the higher resolution version and here the song, on the blog post here!

Posted on Dec 1, 2011
