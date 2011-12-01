Tom Hamel

Sinister Samurai

Working on a new merchandise design for a Dutch dubstep duo. I'm really digging where this is going, still figuring out if this is gonna be a 3 or 1 colour screenprint. I'll keep posting some progress shots.

Posted on Dec 1, 2011
