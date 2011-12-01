Dribbble Invites Giveaway

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Following a great idea from Jeremy Sallée ✦✦✦ I'll be drafting 02 new Dribbble Users this weekend untill next Tuesday!
Some time ago I had the honor of being drafted by Carol Rivello and now I wanna share this opportunity to two of you lucky persons!
To get one, follow these simple steps:
1) send me an email at henriquefoca@gmail.com with:
» dribbble invite + name as subject
» link to your portfolio or/and any visuals worth showing.
» A brief text about who you are (like name, and what you do, student, professional etc) and why you want to be on Dribbble.
» If you wish to leave a tweet that mentions @henriquefoca with a link to this post (http://bit.ly/rTuWvP) it's always nice to give chances to more and more friends to be on Dribbble :)
I will answer to the 2 winners by email and make the results public over twitter and commenting here next week on tuesday 6 december.