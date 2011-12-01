Nick Plante

New business card design

business card
I don't do a lot (uhm, any) print work on a regular basis. But I figured as a developer trying to level up on design in general, I'd take a stab at redesigning my business cards. This started out far more ostentatious than it ended up, but I'm pretty happy with it. Especially with the QR code placement.

Posted on Dec 1, 2011
