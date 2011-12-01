New business card design

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I don't do a lot (uhm, any) print work on a regular basis. But I figured as a developer trying to level up on design in general, I'd take a stab at redesigning my business cards. This started out far more ostentatious than it ended up, but I'm pretty happy with it. Especially with the QR code placement.