Justen Renyer

Chump

Justen Renyer
Justen Renyer
  • Save
Chump awkward all-star champ chump ball breaker hand-made lettering custom graphic design 1
Download color palette

Wanted to do an awkward take on those awful kid's shirts that say Lil' Slugger #1 All-Star Champ, and such.

Justen Renyer
Justen Renyer

More by Justen Renyer

View profile
    • Like