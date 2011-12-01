Sarah Zimmerman

Yeti Encounter

Yeti Encounter yeti mountains snow
(Scaled down to fit into shot)

More from the Road Trip animations series. As this amazing css animation will work, the Yeti will be chasing the snowmobile while the car drives past. :) Four more animations to go after this snow set.

Posted on Dec 1, 2011
