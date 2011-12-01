João Pires

Video player ui video player shadows buttons interface sound pause time yellow progression bar
My little contribution for the love about shadows on light backgrounds. This is a video player that makes part of a complete set i've worked on last week.

Posted on Dec 1, 2011
