Dan Cassaro

Ace Hotel

Dan Cassaro
Dan Cassaro
  • Save
Ace Hotel
Download color palette

I made a mural at the Ace Hotel in Manhattan.

You can check out a time-lapse of the process HERE and more photos at http://youngjerks.com/

Posted on Dec 1, 2011
Dan Cassaro
Dan Cassaro

More by Dan Cassaro

View profile
    • Like