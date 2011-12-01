Juani Ruiz Echazú

Demo

Demo demo stamp circle
"There's only a few songs, but this is a demo; just want you to know about us"

This might be some sort of stamp I could end up using on my band's first EP.

Posted on Dec 1, 2011
