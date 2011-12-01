derek weathersbee

A Spark Of Pop

A Spark Of Pop music album burst spark
Guess whose work I was looking at when I made this? 20 fake dollars for the correct answer :)

This was my rejected (or at least not accepted) first attempt for designers.mx - the response was exactly what I expected.

Posted on Dec 1, 2011
