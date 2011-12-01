Sarah Zimmerman

Internet Postage

stamp postage mail contact
A snippet of the contact form and a stamp for part of a website redesign and revamping. :)

Edge of stamp inspiration from Made by Thomas (http://dribbble.com/shots/238594-Free-stamp-psd-including-live-demo)

Posted on Dec 1, 2011
