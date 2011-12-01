Fuzzco™

Geometrized Brother

Fuzzco™
Fuzzco™
  • Save
Geometrized Brother dog wolf fox coyote geometric primal leaves
Download color palette

The last shot was premature. We'd love to get some feedback on this type first.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 1, 2011
Fuzzco™
Fuzzco™

More by Fuzzco™

View profile
    • Like