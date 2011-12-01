Nathanael Gethers

Watchcon

Nathanael Gethers
Nathanael Gethers
  • Save
Watchcon icon design
Download color palette

Just a little rough sketch of an icon I am designing. Thought i would share.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 1, 2011
Nathanael Gethers
Nathanael Gethers

More by Nathanael Gethers

View profile
    • Like