adam connor

Holiday Card Sneak Peek

adam connor
adam connor
  • Save
Holiday Card Sneak Peek digital watercolor meh santa
Download color palette

Sneak peek of a holiday card I'll be sending out and posting online later this month. It's not great but, it's not terrible for my first time coloring anything in 10 years and my first time ever painting digitally.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 1, 2011
adam connor
adam connor

More by adam connor

View profile
    • Like