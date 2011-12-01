Jeremy Sallée ✦✦✦

Progress Bar free psd

Progress Bar free psd ui white progress bar clean
I loved the last shot of Matt. That shadow treatment is awesome and as Ian was pointing out, that treatment could become a reference in the near future. Especially on white surfaces to my oppinion.
So I decided to give it a go and try it too. I haven't downloaded Matt's psd btw. I just reproduced a similar effect.

download the psd here

Free for commercial and personal use.

Rebound of
Light UI
By Matt Gentile
Posted on Dec 1, 2011
