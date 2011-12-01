Angel A. Acevedo

Not Forgotten

Angel A. Acevedo
Angel A. Acevedo
  • Save
Not Forgotten rhema soul album art album typography handwritten
Download color palette

A snippet of the insert for Rhema Soul's new album. Photography by DaJo Photography

View all tags
Posted on Dec 1, 2011
Angel A. Acevedo
Angel A. Acevedo

More by Angel A. Acevedo

View profile
    • Like