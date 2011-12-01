Dovilė Kreičmanienė

Corporate Style Pack Icon

Dovilė Kreičmanienė
Dovilė Kreičmanienė
  • Save
Corporate Style Pack Icon paper plane tie suit plane business icon
Download color palette

Hi, everyone! It's so nice to join your community! Thanks to Julius Seniunas for the invite.
This is one of my first icons, so comments and criticism are welcomed :))

View all tags
Posted on Dec 1, 2011
Dovilė Kreičmanienė
Dovilė Kreičmanienė

More by Dovilė Kreičmanienė

View profile
    • Like