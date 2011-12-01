Karen Mareš

Christmas Card

Christmas Card christmas xmas card snow santa winter red ribbon bow holly decorations globe bells trees stars sparkle texture
This is a work in progress for a client of mine who requested a Christmas card to send out to their clients. The spec was that it "shouldn't have any religious connotations, snow men, reindeers, sledges and etc... but it must still have a Christmas feel to it." The globe at the top is part of their logo, if you're wondering why that is there...

