Project Yourself

Today we released a small update to projects. Now your project pages have a floating sidebar (inspired by our profile redesign). More importantly, project pages now utilize your viewport much better so we can show as much of your work as possible. We think this looks particularly nice with all of the beautiful attachments you lovely people upload.

Don't have any projects? Go Pro so you can organize your work in projects, upload spectacular attachments, and more!

Posted on Mar 20, 2017
