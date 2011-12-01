Ui Parade - ui inspiration

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
As most of my followers are aware I love ui design!
Anyway I'm always coming across loads of awesome ui related design works by other designers so I wanted to create a site for ui inspiration using screen shots from my own works and other designers but split down into dials, knobs, buttons sliders etc.
Like any new site there's not hordes of content yet, however I'll be adding everyday. I hope you all enjoy and support the site so please check out www.uiparade.com if you wana get inspired :)