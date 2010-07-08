Fellowship Tech UX ASCII

Nathan Smith

ASCII art in our master.css file to import other CSS files. Using dollah billz, y'all. Bling bling!

Small-ish text at the top reads: "This CSS file brought to you by the Fellowship Technologies UX team..." -- So that people know where the cheddah originated.

Posted on Jul 8, 2010
