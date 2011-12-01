Mike Kus

Compass illustration

Compass illustration website web design ui ux ux design ui design illustration branding website design
Snippet of an illustration I've created for a new website I'm designing which will launch middle of this month.

Graphic/Web Design. Branding. Illustration.
