Musano

Musano family sign
The monogram made for the Italian family Musano.
The problem was to make a sign in style of the seventh century. To inhale history in this sign. Such monogram is characteristic for registration of initial letters in bibles of the middle of the seventh century in Italy.

Posted on Dec 1, 2011
