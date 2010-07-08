Ryan Rushing

More Logo Experimentation

So it seems people were seeing a two before the R's. I'm okay with that because it wasn't neccesarily supposed to be literal, just a simple mark. I'm also okay with the 2 for other conceptual reasons.

I'm trying to improve it a bit, so here's another version. Little different color, and minus that green/yellow color.

Thanks so much for all your comments! Keep them coming, this is helping me a lot. (Logo creation has never been a strong suit of mine.)

Posted on Jul 8, 2010
