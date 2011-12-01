Tortoiseshell Black

Hogs Sketch

Tortoiseshell Black
Tortoiseshell Black
  • Save
Hogs Sketch illustration
Download color palette

Sketch idea for a logo, blurred in the background is the original sketch and foreground is a cleaned up version. Will work up in illustrator over the next few days.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 1, 2011
Tortoiseshell Black
Tortoiseshell Black

More by Tortoiseshell Black

View profile
    • Like